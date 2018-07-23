Johnny Manziel Traded To New CFL Team; Will QB Finally See Playing Time?

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Johnny Manziel is getting a fresh start.

The Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats traded Manziel to the Montreal Alouettes on Sunday as part of a blockbuster deal that included four other players and two draft picks.

The Alouettes wasted little time promoting their acquisition of the former Cleveland Browns quarterback and Heisman Trophy-winner.

🚨BIG NEWS🚨

Welcome to the Alouettes @JManziel2! Don’t miss his very first game on Thursday, July 26 at McGill Stadium! 🎟 https://t.co/RkeijUBtsj Learn more about the transaction 👉https://t.co/PqJKfVmO4T pic.twitter.com/ojRAJg7YH0 — #AlsMTL (@MTLAlouettes) July 22, 2018

The deal made sense for both sides: After signing with the Tiger-Cats in May, Manziel didn’t play a single snap through five games for Hamilton this season while backing up former Oregon Ducks star Jeremiah Masoli, who ranks second in the CFL in passing yards.

Montreal, meanwhile, has scored just 69 total points during its 1-4 start and has nothing to lose by signing Manziel to shake things up a bit. The 25-year-old QB also will be reunited with Alouettes head coach Mike Sherman, who was Manziel’s head coach at Texas A&M during his redshirt freshman year and recruited him to the Aggies.

That means we could see Manziel in live action as early as Thursday night, when Montreal takes on the Edmonton Eskimos in its next game.

Thumbnail photo via John Rieger/USA TODAY Sports Images