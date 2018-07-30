Jon Lester Has Necessary Message For Young Players About Using Twitter

Despite being preached ad nauseam for the last decade, the advice “think before you post” clearly has been ignored by both established and aspiring professional athletes.
Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester apparently got the memo, however.
On Sunday, Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb and Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner became the latest Major League Baseball players to get exposed for offensive, inflammatory tweets from their teenage years. In response, Lester used Twitter himself in an effort get through to young athletes.
Here’s his message:
That’s some sage advice, albeit some that likely will fall on deaf ears.
Here’s hoping it doesn’t, though.
