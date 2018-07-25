Judge Richard Berman Defends His Ruling In Tom Brady Deflategate Case

We are three years removed from the infamous “Deflategate” saga, and it appears one of the key figures in the ordeal hasn’t wavered in his decision.

Judge Richard M. Berman was responsible for overturning NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s league-imposed suspension, which vacated a four-game ban for Tom Brady to begin the 2015 season. In a later ruling, of course, the New England Patriots quarterback’s suspension was reinstated at the hands of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals. He served it to start the 2016 season.

So though Berman’s decision proved to just be temporary, he appears to have no regrets. In a letter acquired by Law 360’s Chris Villani, someone asked Berman to sign a Sports Illustrated Deflategate cover. While declining the offer, Berman doubled down on his ruling.

Federal Judge Richard Berman declined a request made by a fan to sign a copy of the 2015 #Deflategate Sports Illustrated cover and, in a letter filed this week, said "I remain confident" in the decision to overturn Tom Brady's 4-game suspension pic.twitter.com/hIYeZnIWuz — Chris Villani (@ChrisVillani44) July 24, 2018

Though Patriots fans still are incensed by the fact Brady had to serve the suspension, he did cap off that season by leading the Patriots to victory in Super Bowl LI, winning the game’s MVP award in the process.

And with his ruling, Berman became widely appreciated across New England, so it worked out fine enough for him too.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports