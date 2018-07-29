Julian Edelman Shows Patriots Fans Love With Heartfelt Instagram Post

After being an integral piece in the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LI win, it’s been nothing short of a roller coaster for Julian Edelman.

The veteran wide receiver missed the entire 2017 campaign after tearing his ACL last preseason and he’ll be sidelined for the first four contests of the upcoming season as a result of violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Edelman isn’t letting the adversity hinder his spirit, though, as he’s looked sharp as ever through the first four days of New England’s training camp. And following Sunday’s session, the 32-year-old let Patriots Nation know just how much he appreciates them for standing by his side through thick and thin.

“It’s been one heck of a few months and a crazy year,” Edelman wrote in an Instagram post. “My deepest apologies to my family, friends, peers, coaches and fans. What I can say, and what I am most thankful for, is the overwhelming support I have received from everyone. The love and support has truly helped me through what has been a challenging time. Whether it’s a person walking down Newbury street, or someone next to me filling up their gas tank saying they have my back. I can’t thank Pat’s Nation enough. It inspires me to go out and work that much harder for you guys. Remember, tough times don’t last, tough people do. 🐿”

If you ask Edelman, he’ll likely tell you that Oct. 4’s Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts can’t come soon enough.

