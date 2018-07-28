Julian Edelman Still Loves Alex Guerrero After Trainer’s Statement On Suspension

FOXBORO, Mass. — Apparently there are no hard feelings between New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and trainer Alex Guerrero.

After Edelman was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy, Guerrero released a statement saying the news was “disappointing.” Some took this as Guerrero throwing his client under the bus. Guerrero runs and co-founded Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s TB12 facility, which is located at Patriot Place in front of Gillette Stadium.

“What’s in the past is in the past,” Edelman said Saturday. “I love Alex, and ultimately I’m worried about just going out here and playing football. I’m not here to talk about — make a headline on something. I’m just here playing football, buddy.”

Edelman held himself accountable for the suspension but said he was disappointed with the NFL’s findings and penalty.

