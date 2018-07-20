Karl-Anthony Towns Has Cryptic Remark About Future With Timberwolves

The Timberwolves appeared to be a team on the rise, but now, it’s starting to feel like cracks are beginning to form in Minnesota.

Jimmy Butler has been at the helm of Timberwolves rumors, as the star swingman reportedly is “fed up” with Karl-Anthony Towns, and if his Instagram activity is any indication, he might be seeking greener pastures.

Ironically enough, Towns himself might also be fed up.

Speaking at a ProCamps event Thursday, the star big man danced around a question regarding his future in Minnesota.

“I think I’ve done a lot of things here. I’m very proud of the things I’ve been able to do so far,” Towns said, as captured by KSTP’s Darren Wolfson. “But I have a lot of things that have to be talked about, so I’ll move on.”

The timing of potential frustration between Towns and the T-Wolves could not be worse. The 22-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent at season’s end, and while Minnesota would be able to match any offers he receives on the open market, there’s no doubt there will be an overwhelming amount of interest in the Kentucky product.

While Andrew Wiggins is a talented young player, it would behoove the Timberwolves to make good with Towns to avoid reverting back to irrelevancy.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports