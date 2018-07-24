Kawhi Leonard Never Returned David Robinson’s Calls, Spurs Legend Says

Apparently one of the greatest San Antonio Spurs players of all time couldn’t even get through to Kawhi Leonard.

Former Spurs center and Basketball Hall of Famer joined ESPN’s “The Jump” on Monday to discuss Leonard’s recent trade from San Antonio to the Toronto Raptors. The Admiral didn’t hold back, either: After calling Leonard’s apparent rift with the team “one of the oddest situations I’ve seen since I’ve been in pro basketball,” Robinson claimed he tried to contact the Spurs forward several times, to no avail.

“Has anybody spoke to Kawhi about this?” Robinson responded when host Rachel Nichols asked if he had talked to Leonard amid trade rumors.

” … He’s a hard guy. He’s just quiet. I’ve reached out to him several times and just never hear anything back from him. I think the whole time he’s been here I’ve talked to him maybe a handful of times, and I can count on one hand how many words he’s said to me.

“So, he’s just a quiet guy, and I think that’s made it difficult for all parties to really understand each other in this process.”

There’s obviously nothing wrong with having a reserved personality. But to Robinson, who spent his entire career in San Antonio and is close with many members of the organization, Leonard’s unwillingness to engage may have caused some of his reported issues with the team. Those issues supposedly included a lack of communication during his rehab from a quad injury that limited him to just nine games last season.

Leonard will get a fresh start in Toronto, however, while Robinson and the Spurs will hope newcomer DeMar DeRozan can help them stay afloat — while being a bit more forthcoming.

