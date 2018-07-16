Kawhi Leonard Now Eligible For Supermax Contract With Spurs: Will It Impact Trade Talks?

Kawhi Leonard is a rich man, but he could become even richer if he chooses to stay in San Antonio and sign a supermax contract with the Spurs.

Leonard is eligible to sign such a deal with San Antonio beginning Monday. The Spurs can offer him more money and term than any team.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks broke it all down via Twitter:

“Kawhi Leonard is now super max eligible (third year anniversary of the contract signed on July 16, 2015) to receive a five-year $221 million extension from the Spurs. If Leonard is traded, the most he could receive in an extension (six months after the trade) would be $108 million over four-years (starting in 2019-20). Leonard would be eligible to sign a five-year $190 million contract as a free agent with the team acquiring him or four-years $141 million with a team that has cap space. Leonard would not be super max eligible as a free agent with the new team acquiring him even if he earned All-NBA honors in 2018-19.”

Leonard would lose tens of millions of dollars if he’s traded. Then again, is there really a huge difference between $20 million or $30 million when you’re talking about contracts approaching $200 million in worth?

That’s a question Leonard, who reportedly wants to be traded (preferably to one of the Los Angeles teams) will have to answer.

There’s also a possibility that the Spurs don’t even offer Leonard a supermax contract. He missed all but nine games last season with a quad injury, and aside from any injury concerns, would the Spurs want to offer that kind of money to a player who reportedly doesn’t want to be in San Antonio?

For what it’s worth, one NBA executive expects Leonard will be out of San Antonio “sooner than later.”

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images