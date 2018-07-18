Kawhi Leonard Trade: Here’s Reportedly What Spurs, Raptors Are Exchanging

It’s just about official: The San Antonio Spurs are trading Kawhi Leonard.

After months and months of speculation, the Spurs finally are pulling the trigger, according to multiple reports, and sending the former NBA Finals MVP to the Toronto Raptors.

Here’s the full rundown of who’s going where, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Toronto acquires: Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green

San Antonio acquires: DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, 2019 protected first-round pick (1-20)

The drama is far from done, though, according to reports. The primary pieces of this trade — Leonard and DeRozan — both are unhappy about their new destinations. But there’s not a whole lot either of them can do, so this deal will go through once the trade call is completed Wednesday morning, as Wojnarowski noted.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports