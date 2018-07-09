Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: NBA Executive Gives Expectation On When Deal Could Happen

The San Antonio Spurs, at least to this point, appear unwilling to take a lesser deal in order to trade Kawhi Leonard and turn the page as an organization.

Does that mean this process could be dragged out much longer, maybe even into the 2018-19 NBA season? Well, one anonymous NBA executive recently shared his expectation of when a potential trade could happen to Justin Tinsley of The Undefeated.

“You gotta expect that he’s gone sooner than later,” the executive told Tinsley. “You don’t want that dragging into the season. And for someone like Kawhi, you absolutely have to get something in return. … It’s like the entire league is just waiting on the shoe to drop.”

Once Leonard is traded, if it’s before the season begins, we could see other dominoes start to fall in terms of free agents and trades.

Many of the contending teams with a treasure trove of assets to dangle in the trade market, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, figure to be in the mix for Leonard and have been linked in trade rumors to the Spurs star at various times over the last few months.

The 76ers reportedly are the only Eastern Conference team for whom Leonard would consider, which hurts the Spurs because the Celtics have the best assets to offer, and even if Boston doesn’t want to make a trade, the possibility of the C’s still being in the mix would help San Antonio drive up the price for other teams.

The rest of the league probably hopes this Leonard situation ends soon, but the Spurs cannot afford to take a weak trade package in return for one of the top three or four players in the league (when healthy). This is the type of trade that can set a franchise back many years if it goes poorly.

