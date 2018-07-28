Kenny Britt Still On Track For Quick Return From Injury Despite Practice Absence

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots wide receiver Kenny Britt was the lone absence from Saturday’s training camp session, but it’s no cause for concern.

Britt began training camp on the physically unable to perform list with a hamstring injury but was working on a side field doing conditioning Thursday and Friday. Saturday’s absence was a planned day of maintenance in an attempt to get Britt back on the field soon, a source told NESN.com. Britt should practice again within the next day or two.

Despite Britt’s hamstring injury, the Patriots still have big plans for the wideout, who could wind up emerging as a starter with a strong summer. The Patriots signed Britt in December as a free agent after he was cut from the Cleveland Browns. Britt is one season removed from a 1,000-yard performance with the Los Angeles Rams in 2016.

Britt is competing for snaps with fellow wide receivers Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson, Matthew Slater, Malcolm Mitchell, Jordan Matthews, Braxton Berrios, Riley McCarron, Devin Lucien and Paul Turner.

