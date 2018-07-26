Kevin Durant Really Doesn’t Appreciate C.J. McCollum Calling Him ‘Soft’

A play-fight between Kevin Durant and C.J. McCollum almost exploded into a feud.
The Golden State Warriors forward took umbrage at the Portland Trail Blazers guard for characterizing his 2016 free-agent move from the Oklahoma City Thunder as “soft.” Tensions heightened Wednesday night in the aftermath of Durant’s appearance on McCollum’s podcast, in which Durant laughed off the Blazers’ hopes of winning next season’s NBA championship.
McCollum stoked the flames on Twitter by answering a Barstool Sports host’s question about Durant.
Durant fired back around 30 minutes later. (Warning: His tweet contains profanity.)
Durant’s response drew the attention of New York Knicks center Enes Kanter, who broke out the popcorn in anticipation of a social media fight.
With the benefit of time, McCollum cooled his head and de-escalated the conflict with what he believes to be words of wisdom.
McCollum didn’t directly respond to Durant, who hasn’t addressed his NBA peer’s attempt at resolution. Perhaps we’ll find out on the court next season exactly where the Durant vs. McCollum (non-)feud stands.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
