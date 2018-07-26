Kevin Durant Really Doesn’t Appreciate C.J. McCollum Calling Him ‘Soft’

A play-fight between Kevin Durant and C.J. McCollum almost exploded into a feud.

The Golden State Warriors forward took umbrage at the Portland Trail Blazers guard for characterizing his 2016 free-agent move from the Oklahoma City Thunder as “soft.” Tensions heightened Wednesday night in the aftermath of Durant’s appearance on McCollum’s podcast, in which Durant laughed off the Blazers’ hopes of winning next season’s NBA championship.

McCollum stoked the flames on Twitter by answering a Barstool Sports host’s question about Durant.

I still think the b word is harsh and shouldn’t be used. . He know that decision was soft but I respect it. It’s like getting jumped with ur brothers by a gang you should’ve beat then joining the gang that jumped u and ur brothers 2 months later & forgetting about your bros https://t.co/BFGqQy1lwR — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 26, 2018

Durant fired back around 30 minutes later. (Warning: His tweet contains profanity.)

So,I would get into a gang fight, lose, plot on my brother for 2 months in our home and then go get the gang we lost to and beat him up? U think that low of me CJ? I just did your fuckin podcast. Snakes in the grass boy I tell ya 🤣 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 26, 2018

Durant’s response drew the attention of New York Knicks center Enes Kanter, who broke out the popcorn in anticipation of a social media fight.

With the benefit of time, McCollum cooled his head and de-escalated the conflict with what he believes to be words of wisdom.

There is no feud y’all gotta chill. It was simply an analogy. I’m done speaking on KD and the warriors bc it’s childish of me to do so and soft lol (will be taken out of context). I’ve always said what I feel but we all know I’ve never been a 🐍. Back to the grind pic.twitter.com/93B39bqKTS — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 26, 2018

McCollum didn’t directly respond to Durant, who hasn’t addressed his NBA peer’s attempt at resolution. Perhaps we’ll find out on the court next season exactly where the Durant vs. McCollum (non-)feud stands.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images