Kevin Durant Shreds CJ McCollum For Saying Trail Blazers Could Win NBA Finals

It probably is fair to say the Golden State Warriors are far more likely to win the NBA Finals next season than the Portland Trail Blazers.

Still, sports are wild and anything can happen, so theoretically it’s not totally impossible for the Blazers to pull off a stunner. At least, that’s what Portland guard C.J. McCollum thinks, and in expressing that he ended up getting blasted by Warriors star Kevin Durant.

McCollum hosts his own podcast, and his most recent guest was Durant. Things got a bit testy — albeit somewhat playfully — when McCollum expressed frustration in the Warriors signing another star in center DeMarcus Cousins.

You can listen to the exchange here, but below is a transcript of the most interesting stuff, via The Sporting News.

Durant: “Why are you mad about this stuff?”

McCollum: “Bro, I’m in the league. What do you mean why am I mad about this stuff? I’m in the Western Conference. I gotta play you MFers all the time anyway as it is, over and over again. We got eliminated by y’all a few times in the first round. So I’m looking at [Cousins] —

Durant: “I mean … you know you guys aren’t going to win a championship?”

McCollum: “Bro, we have the team. We have the capabilities. Anything is possible. We can win a championship, bro.”

Then Durant went out and really slammed McCollum, bringing up how the third-seeded Blazers were swept in the first round of the playoffs this past season by the New Orleans Pelicans.

McCollum: “So, what do you suggest?”

Durant: “I suggest you just keep playing, man, and don’t worry about what goes on at the top of things. Relax.”

McCollum: “We were right there at the top of things. We were the third seed last year, bro. We were right there. We were just slightly below one and two.”

Durant: “But how’d you play?”

McCollum: “Some unfortunate situations happened in the first round.”

Durant: “How’d you play?”

McCollum: “Some unfortunate circumstances.”

Durant: “Like an eight seed.”

Woof.

The Blazers certainly have plenty of promising talent, but to call it like it is, they’ll need more than a few prayers to even get out of the Western Conference.

