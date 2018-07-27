Kevin Durant Understands DeMarcus Cousins-To-Warriors Uproar

Kevin Durant knows better than most why basketball wrath cometh.

The Golden State Warriors forward told ESPN’s Marc J. Spears he understands why rival NBA players and fans are seething about DeMarcus Cousins’ decision to join the team. Cousins shocked the league by signing a one-year, $5.3 million contract with Warriors, adding a potentially elite big man to the two-time defending champions’ roster at a discount price. Durant believes jealousy is at the root of much of the backlash against the Warriors

“It was expected,” Durant said in an article published Thursday. “Nobody likes a great thing. Greatness is rare, it’s different, and people don’t like different, so I get it. But I think for DeMarcus I liked his approach, our approach to it, coming in, wanting it just to be about basketball, once you look at it that way, it works out perfectly.”

Cousins couldn’t care less about the criticism. Durant, having endured similar barbs since joining the Warriors from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016, is willing to consider it and put it into proper perspective.

