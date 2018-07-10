Kirk Cousins Has Unique Way Of Describing Tom Brady’s Scrambling Ability

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has a slew of elite skills in his arsenal.

Speed, however, is not one of them.

Brady isn’t exactly the most fleet of foot, but that never has stopped him from masterfully maneuvering within the pocket. The New England Patriots quarterback’s slick footwork and pocket presence aren’t lost on his NFL QB colleagues either.

As Brady was named No. 1 on NFL Network’s “Top 100 Players of 2018” special, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins broke down TB12’s mobility, and let’s just say he didn’t take a conventional route.

“When we prepared for the Saints, we watched the Patriots against the Saints. Some of the plays he made, he threw a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski off schedule, just hanging in the pocket,” Cousins said, as transcribed by PatriotsWire. “I see that as mobility. I see that as extending the play. It may not be running around. Sometimes running around, he may look like a baby giraffe, but he finds a way in the pocket to keep his eyes down field when there is chaos around him and deliver throws time and time again, especially in big moments.”

Brady has been called the GOAT on many occasions. But baby giraffe? That’s a new one.