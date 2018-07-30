Kobe Bryant Has Great Response To Jayson Tatum Highlight Video

While we’re only one year in, one has to wonder whether the Philadelphia 76ers and/or Los Angeles Lakers have any regrets coming off the 2017 NBA Draft.

The 76ers and Lakers held the first two picks of last year’s draft and selected Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball, respectively. Both players had underwhelming rookie seasons riddled by injuries, while No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum was nothing short of sensational in his debut campaign with the Boston Celtics.

At present, it’s hard to argue against Tatum having the brightest future of the three. In fact, even Lakers legend Kobe Bryant appears to think this way.

Bryant recently was shown a video by Tatum’s trainer, Drew Hanlen, that showcased the similarities between the two players. And after watching the reel, the Black Mamba became a victim of hindsight.

“It was cool,” Hanlen told FOX Sports 1’s Evan Daniels. “We actually showed Kobe it yesterday, and he was like, ‘Why didn’t the Lakers draft him?’ Which was pretty funny after seeing that. Jayson idolized Kobe.”

We doubt the Lakers are sweating it too much, as Ball’s ceiling remains fairly high. Not to mention, the Purple and Gold now are pretty well set at the small forward position after signing LeBron James in free agency this summer.

The Celtics, however, likely couldn’t be more thrilled with how things panned out.

