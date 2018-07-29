Kyle Lowry’s Evasive Response To Kawhi Leonard Question Should Worry Raptors

Toronto you might have a problem.

The Raptors made the decision to re-tool their team this offseason, trading star guard DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs along with Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 first-round draft pick for Kawhi Leonard.

While Raptors head coach Nick Nurse had a successful first meeting with his new star, it appears that deal might have angered point guard Kyle Lowry who is best friends with DeRozan.

Lowry and DeRozan both were at USA Basketball minicamp this week, but when the Raptors point guard was asked about his new teammate, he immediately evaded the question saying he didn’t know if he had spoken to Leonard.

Below is a strange exchange between Lowry and a reporter, via Sportsnet’s Tim and Sid:

Reporter: Do you have a relationship with Kawhi?

Lowry: “Um, no. I know him. We have mutual respect.”

Reporter: Have you spoken to him since the deal?

Lowry: “Um, probably, yeah. I think so. I don’t know.”

Reporter: To Kawhi?

Lowry: “I don’t know.”

Reporter: You don’t know if you’ve spoken to Kawhi?

Lowry: “No.”

Reporter: What do you mean?

Lowry: “I don’t know if I’ve spoken to him.”

Reporter: Are you not sure? Do you not remember?

Lowry: “I’m not sure. He’s not here, so I haven’t spoken to him.”

Reporter: On the phone, I mean.

Lowry: “I haven’t spoken to him. No.”

Reporter: You haven’t spoken to him.

Lowry: “No.”

You can watch the video here.

Yikes.

DeRozan also was upset at the trade, as the All-Star guard blasted the Raptors and president Masai Ujiri for not being upfront with him about a potential deal.

Lowry was asked more questions about Leonard at minicamp, but his answers were much of the same.

Lowry, told that people might read into his silence and assume he's not happy about the trade, asked if that would be an accurate assessment: "USAB has been fun. Good one." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 27, 2018

Lowry, asked when he'll be ready to look ahead: "When it's time to. When it's time I have to be there and go to work I'll be ready to go to work and I'll be ready to make my comments and things like that." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 27, 2018

If Lowry continues to be upset with the situation that might not bode well for the Raptors’ chances of convincing Leonard to re-sign this offseason. It also will hamper what could be a one-year window for Toronto to win the Eastern Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images