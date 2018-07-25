Kyle Van Noy Has Simple Reaction To Colin Cowherd’s Patriots Prediction

The Patriots have reached the last two Super Bowls, but one sports pundit isn’t crazy about New England’s chances of hoisting its second Lombardi Trophy in three seasons.

During Tuesday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, host Colin Cowherd went on a brief diatribe on why he believes the Patriots do not boast a Super Bowl-winning roster.

Cowherd’s take is one that’s been uttered before during the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, but the Pats seemingly always manage to make the absolute most of what they have. As such, New England linebacker Kyle Van Noy couldn’t help but laugh at Cowherd’s prediction.

Sure, the Patriots don’t have the most star-studded roster, but they still feature two of the most dominant offensive weapons in Brady and Rob Gronkowski to go along with a much-improved defense. And until a new team stakes claim as king of the AFC, it’s tough to pick against New England to reach the big game.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports