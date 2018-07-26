Kyrie Irving Injury: Celtics Star Guard Shares Current State Of Rehab

Things continue to progress well for Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving.

The point guard missed all of the playoffs and the final weeks of the regular season this past campaign due to an infection in his knee. But for some time now, it has been expected he would be ready for training camp, which often starts in late September, though it hasn’t officially been announced yet.

That appears to remain the trajectory for the 26-year-old, who gave an update on his injury rehab to basketball insider Jeff Goodman.

Kyrie Irving just told me he hasn’t played 5-on-5 full contact yet, but worked out this morning with his trainer and expects to be 100 percent for the start of training camp. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 26, 2018

Though Irving hasn’t yet begun 5-on-5, the fact that he’s still angling to be 100-percent for camp must be good news for the Celtics. The timetable for Irving’s return that head coach Brad Stevens and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge have been outlining indicates a return to full-contact 5-on-5 at some point in August, so things appear right on schedule.

Boston made a memorable run to the conference finals this past season despite Irving’s absence, but adding him back into the lineup, along with a healthy Gordon Hayward, makes the Celtics all the more dangerous, especially with LeBron James now in the Western Conference.

In his first season with the C’s, Irving averaged 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per game over 60 contests.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images