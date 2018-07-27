Kyrie Irving ‘Nothing But Excited’ To Lead Celtics In Upcoming Season

Kyrie Irving is ready to be the leader of the Boston Celtics.

As you probably know, the Celtics star missed the entirety of the 2018 NBA playoffs due to an infection in his knee that required surgery. Since then, he’s been cleared to resume basketball activities and expects to be 100 percent for the start of training camp.

And no one is more excited than Irving himself. And rightfully so considering the C’s will be back to full health. Irving and Gordon Hayward are set to be ready for the season, Jayson Tatum is coming off a stellar rookie season and LeBron James left the Eastern Conference, leaving the C’s as the favorite to head to the NBA Finals.

“Nothing but excited to lead that group. I mean, we haven’t started (yet, so) everyone is zero-zero right now. … The most important thing right now is finding our cohesion,” Irving said, via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “So finding that (cohesion) is going to be a process, which I am looking forward to doing with Danny (Ainge), Brad (Stevens), everybody.”

It sure sounds like the 26-year-old is ready to hit the ground running in finding a rhythm with Hayward, Tatum and the rest of the Boston squad.

