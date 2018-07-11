Lakers GM Reveals How LeBron James Informed Team Of Free-Agent Decision

“The Decision” arguably was the most over-the-top free-agent announcement in sports history.

Eight years later, LeBron James employed a far more conservative approach on the open market.

James wasted no time in turning to the next chapter of his NBA career, as the star forward announced his intentions to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers on the very first day of free agency. But before James and Co. went public with the news via a simple Instagram post, the three-time champion sent an even simpler text to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

How did GM Rob Pelinka find out LeBron would join the Lakers? Via text from James’ agent. “The text just said ‘Congrats,’ and it had balloons,”Pelinka said. “It was one of those moments in life you’ll never ever forget.” Full interview w/ Pelinka + Magic at 3 pm on @SpectrumSN — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) July 10, 2018

Considering the amount of accolades and records James has amassed over the course of his 15-year career, he’s more than earned the right to send a text of that nature.

With championship hopes now running rampant in L.A., Pelinka and the entire Lakers organization surely are hoping James provides more unforgettable moments.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports