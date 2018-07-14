Lakers’ Lonzo Ball To Undergo Knee Surgery, Should Be Back For Training Camp

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball battled through injury in his rookie season, and now he’s going to undergo surgery to try and repair the issue in his left knee.

The team made the announcement Friday:

MEDICAL UPDATE: Lonzo Ball is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery to his left knee on Tuesday. An update will be provided following the completion of the surgery. pic.twitter.com/jHPyQ0rQZS — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 13, 2018

Ball was hampered by a different left knee injury during the 2017-18 campaign, and the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA draft missed a total of 30 games as a rookie due to various ailments.

News of his current injury surfaced earlier this month with a report that Ball’s camp leaked the information in an effort to prevent other teams from considering him in trade talks.

The UCLA product averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game last season. He likely will start the 2018-19 season as the Lakers’ starting point guard if he’s healthy, but the team reportedly will give consideration to recent free-agent signing Rajon Rondo for the starting job.

Ball has been a productive player at both ends of the floor when healthy, so it’s wise of him to do this surgery now and try to be fully ready for training camp in September. Expectations for the Lakers will be super high this season after they signed LeBron James as a free agent, and L.A. will need Ball healthy and playing well for the team to reach its lofty goals.

