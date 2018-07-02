Lakers Players React To LeBron James Reportedly Agreeing To Join Los Angeles

LeBron James is about to be a Laker, and his new teammates appear to be pretty happy about it.

The NBA superstar reportedly agreed to a deal with Los Angeles on Sunday night, sending the basketball world into an absolute frenzy.

And while many fans took to Twitter to weigh in on the chaos, so did a few Lakers players.

Kyle Kuzma threw it back to when he played against James.

Josh Hart kept it simple.

Wow…..😈😈😈 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 2, 2018

The SHOW is back — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 2, 2018

And Lonzo Ball apparently knew it all along.

Y’all really thought he was gonna pass up the greatest city in the world… #TheKingIsHere 👑 — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) July 2, 2018

Of course, while the Lakers have young talent (like the three players above), if their next move is to get Kawhi Leonard, some of them likely will need to be moved in order to make it happen.

Nevertheless, it certainly isn’t a bad time to be on the Lakers.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images