Lamar Odom To Resume Basketball Career In Unexpected Place

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Lamar Odom’s return to the professional basketball court will take place far from home.

The former NBA player announced Thursday on Instagram he has agreed to play in China. Odom didn’t indicate which team he’ll represent or disclose contract terms but he’s thankful for the opportunity to do a job he loves.

“Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years,” Odom wrote. “Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you’re hoping for. Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now. Thank you @mr2rchiang (90+ chairman Richard Chiang) and @iamzoul (90+ CEO Zoulel Fassi) @georgeboss77 for believing in me and the opportunity to start over again! Thank you @starburymarbury (former NBA star Stephon Marbury for being my inspiration 🙏🏿🏆❤️ LETS GOO ! #china #basketball #yes.”

Odom, 38, has made headlines in recent years largely due to his 2015 near-death experience in a Nevada brothel and his battles with alcoholism and drug addiction.

He last played an NBA game in 2012-13 with the Los Angeles Clippers. Prior to that he played for the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers — with which he won NBA championships in 2009 and 2010 — The Miami Heat and Clippers.