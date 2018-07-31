LeBron James’ Lakers Unveil ‘Showtime’ Uniforms … And They’re Awesome

The jury still is out on whether the LeBron James-led 2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers will be anywhere near as good as the great Lakers teams of the 1980s.

They’ll certainly look the part, however.

The Lakers on Tuesday unveiled their new uniforms, which are inspired by the franchise’s “Showtime” era. And say what you want about L.A. and their polarizing new superstar, but the new jerseys are pretty sweet.

Take a look:

And here’s a view of the complete set:

That black stripe on the side of the purple jersey is a tad lame, but there otherwise isn’t much to complain about.

As for how well the Lakers will perform in their new swag, we obviously have to wait and see, but some experts aren’t expecting much.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images