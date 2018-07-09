LeBron James Mural Vandalized Days After Completion In Los Angeles

There are some fans who already are unhappy that LeBron James is set to become a Laker.

Days after he agreed to a four-year deal with Los Angeles, artist Jonas Never showcased his artistic ability when he painted a mural of King James outside of a Venice, Calif. restaurant.

However, some unhappy fans vandalized the mural early Sunday. The vandals spray-painted “LeFraud,” “We don’t want you” and “3-6,” a shot at James’ career NBA Finals record. But maybe it was the “King of LA” painted on the mural that set the vandals off. Considering James has yet to play a game for the Lakers, it’s hard to dub him the King of LA.

The mural was touched up the same day, with the word “of” being completely removed by the artist.

The “King of LA” LeBron mural has already been vandalized. It has since been touched up with the word “of” removed. (via @PrimeWolves & @never1959) pic.twitter.com/jmzEdtEyaf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 8, 2018

Robb Aguirre, the manager of the restaurant where the mural is, said it was a misunderstanding and that it was meant to serve as a welcoming painting for James.

“I think they added it (the word “of”) when they completed the mural on Friday, and it seemed to create a big controversy,” Aguirre said, via Yahoo! Sports’ Torrey Hart. “People can’t separate the fact that it was ‘King James’ as a nickname from the ‘LA.’ It was the artist’s decision.”

While Aguirre said the word “of” itself wasn’t vandalized, it still was removed at the discretion of the artist.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images