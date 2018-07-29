LeBron James Opens Up About Decision To Join Lakers In Free Agency

We’ve heard from just about everyone in the basketball world about LeBron James joining the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

Everyone besides James himself.

After spending the last four seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers — his second stint with the team — James wasted no time fleeing his hometown for Tinseltown, as he initially agreed to join Los Angeles on the very first day of NBA free agency.

In a recent interview with Uninterrupted, James opened up about his decision to join the Lakers, which he labels “a dream come true.”

You can hear James’ full comment in the video below:

The Lakers haven’t made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season, but we have a feeling that will change in the upcoming campaign now that The King is rocking Purple and Gold.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports