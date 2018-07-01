LeBron James To Nuggets? Denver ‘Aggressively’ Pursuing Meeting, Per Report

At this point, it certainly feels like LeBron James’ free agency decision is down to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But might a true dark horse be emerging at the last minute?

The Denver Nuggets rarely, if ever, have been named as legitimate players in the James sweepstakes. But the team reportedly reached agreements to re-sign stars Will Barton and Nikola Jokic on Sunday, and now are setting their sights on James, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Mannix.

With Jokic and Barton on board, the Denver Nuggets will turn their attention to one more free agent: LeBron James. The Nuggets have been in contact with James's agent and will aggressively pursue a meeting. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) July 1, 2018

The Nuggets know it's a long shot, but Denver's ultra aggressive front office wants a shot at selling James on a Jokic/Murray/Barton teammate trio–even if it's just for one year. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) July 1, 2018

Hey, crazier things have happened.

The NBA world currently is on edge as it awaits a decision from James. In the meantime, multiple major free agent deals already have been reported.

