LeBron James To Nuggets? Denver ‘Aggressively’ Pursuing Meeting, Per Report

At this point, it certainly feels like LeBron James’ free agency decision is down to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
But might a true dark horse be emerging at the last minute?
The Denver Nuggets rarely, if ever, have been named as legitimate players in the James sweepstakes. But the team reportedly reached agreements to re-sign stars Will Barton and Nikola Jokic on Sunday, and now are setting their sights on James, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Mannix.
Hey, crazier things have happened.
The NBA world currently is on edge as it awaits a decision from James. In the meantime, multiple major free agent deals already have been reported.
Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images
