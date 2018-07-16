Le’Veon Bell’s Agent Gives Blunt Projection Of RB’s Future With Steelers

Le’Veon Bell might not be long for Pittsburgh.

The star running back and the Steelers failed to reach an agreement on a new long-term contract by Monday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, meaning Bell will play under the franchise tag for a second straight season.

It’s hard to imagine the 26-year-old is thrilled with his team for how their contract negotiations played out the past two years. As such, Bell’s agent offered an abundantly clear projection of his client’s future.

From Le'Veon Bell's agent Adisa Bakari: "His intention was to retire as a Steeler. But now that there's no deal, the practical reality is, this now likely will Le'Veon's last season as a Steeler." More: "It became clear the Steelers wanted to pay the position, not the player." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2018

Bell, of course, has a gripe, as his numbers speak for themselves. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has rushed for at least 1,200 yards and amassed at least 600 passing yards in three of his five NFL seasons.

Given the fact that he’s arguably the most versatile back in all of football, Bell should have no trouble finding a new home under the terms of a fair price when he hits the open market after the 2018 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports