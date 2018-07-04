Lexus ‘Strike Out Hunger’ Program Returns In 2018 To Benefit Greater Boston Food Bank

Baseball is back, and so is the Strike Out Hunger program.

Once again, Lexus will donate $50 to The Greater Boston Food Bank every time a Red Sox pitcher strikes out the opposing team’s hitter this season.

The program kicked off Opening Day and will run through the entire regular season, including each and every one of the Red Sox’s 162 games. The third annual Strike Out Hunger campaign follows two highly successful years, with Lexus donating $147,100 to The Greater Boston Food Bank. The contribution provided more than 437,000 healthy meals to those in need across Eastern Massachusetts.

In addition to making a financial pledge, Lexus also will host food drives throughout the month of June at six Boston-area dealers.