Magic Johnson’s 2016 Tweet About LeBron James Cost Him Honorary Lakers Title

Just a week ago, Magic Johnson said he would resign as the president of basketball operations if the Lakers didn’t sign a big-name free agent this summer or next.

On Sunday night, Los Angeles did just that when it agreed to a four-year deal with LeBron James, who opted out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

But wanting James to don a Lakers jersey once cost Johnson his honorary title back in 2016. The Lakers legend, who was the “honorary vice president,” sent out a tweet saying LA should take a shot in trying to land the Cleveland superstar.

Laker Nation: The Lakers should call LeBron James agent. We know he's going stay in CLE but they should go after him just in case he leaves. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 2, 2016

Because Johnson was associated with the team, the tweet technically was seen as tampering. The Lakers announced on June 11, 2016 that Johnson was stripped of his honorary title and they removed him from the team directory.

Johnson’s goal always had been clear once he was named president — to have LA be a contender again in a stacked NBA Western Conference. And with the addition of James, the team may very well be back in championship contention.

So, the player who once cost Johnson an honorary title, now is that big-name free agent that likely will keep Johnson from stepping down in two years.

Funny how things work out.

