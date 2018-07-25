Maine Freshman Football Player Collapses, Dies On Field During Workout

Tragedy struck the University of Maine campus Tuesday afternoon.
Darius Minor, a freshman defensive back and political science major, collapsed and died during a preseason workout at Alfond Stadium, the team announced. An 18-year-old native of Locus Grove, Va., Minor was one of 17 first-year players participating in freshman workouts.
“The Athletics Department, our student-athletes and the entire campus mourn the loss of this bright and promising member of our community,” UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said in a statement. “We ask all to keep him, his family and his friends in your thoughts.”
Minor collapsed approximately 15 minutes into a “supervised light workout,” according to the team. Athletics training staff and local first responders were unable to resuscitate him.
“Words cannot express the grief we have following this tragic loss,” UMaine head coach Joe Harasymiak said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Darius’ family and friends during this terrible time.”
On Monday, Minor tweeted about much he was looking forward to his first year in Orono.
Minor was a 2017 All-Central Virginia first-team wide receiver while playing at Orange County High School in Orange, Va. He also earned second-team honors as a defensive back.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images
