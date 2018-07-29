Malcolm Butler Got Simple Advice From HS Coach After Super Bowl Benching

It was one of the hardest days of Malcolm Butler’s life, and he didn’t want to talk to anyone.

Butler was mysteriously benched by the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII and the star cornerback was lost in a range of emotions before his high school football coach, Alonzo Stevens, called up Butler to put it all in perspective.

“Sometimes we gotta sit back when we really feel like lashing out,” Stevens told Butler, via ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe. “If it weren’t for (Patriots) coach (Bill) Belichick, it wouldn’t have been a Malcolm.”

Butler knew he was right.

“Oh, you right, Coach. You know, Coach, you always got that right word,” Butler said.

The 28-year-old left the Patriots in free agency, signing a five-year, $61 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. Even though Butler is trying to flip the page on his career, the infamous benching continues to be brought up time and time again.

While the real reason Butler was benched probably never will come out, Butler offered a potential explanation to Wolfe before hopefully ushering the Super Bowl LII fiasco out of his life.

