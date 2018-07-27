Malcolm Butler ‘Most Definitely’ Using Super Bowl Benching As Motivation

We probably will never know why Malcolm Butler was benched in Super Bowl LII, but the point now is moot.

Just three years removed from making a Super Bowl-clinching interception against the Seattle Seahawks, Butler, then with the Patriots, was benched — save for one special teams play — in New England’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Once the offseason rolled around, the cornerback bolted for the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

None of the parties involved have divulged details about why he was benched, and it now appears they don’t care to, either.

But one thing is for certain, Butler hasn’t forgotten about it. When asked if he plans on using it as motivation, his response was simple.

“Most definitely,” Butler said, via Titans Insider.

“I’m very fueled,” Butler added. “I’ve always been this way, but I have a little extra gas in the tank.”

Can’t blame the 28-year-old for feeling that way.

He will have a chance sooner rather than later to get a little vengeance, as the Pats will visit the Titans in Nashville on Nov. 11.

