Man City Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch International Champions Cup Game Online

Liverpool FC now can gauge where it stands against the Premier League elite.

Manchester City will face Liverpool on Wednesday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., in an International Champions Cup 2018 game. A large crowd is expected to attend the game that features the reigning Premier League champion, Manchester City, against UEFA Champions League finalist Liverpool. The teams are ramping up their preseason preparations, as the start of the 2018-19 season approaches, and this contest will offer the players a competitive atmosphere in which to play.

ESPN2 will broadcast Manchester City vs. Liverpool in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Wednesday, July 25, at 8:05 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images