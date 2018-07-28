Man United Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch ICC 2018 Game Online

English soccer’s fiercest rivalry is set to flicker far from home.

Manchester United and Liverpool will face off at 5:05 p.m. ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., in a 2018 International Champions Cup game. The preseason contest will allow the teams to gauge their preparations for 2018-19 and offer soccer fans something to chew on ahead of the new campaign.

Liverpool lost to Dortmund and beat Manchester City in two games it has played so far on its U.S. tour.

Manchester United drew against Club America, the San Jose Earthquakes and AC Milan on its U.S. travels to date.

ESPN will broadcast Manchester United vs. Liverpool in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Saturday, July 28, at 5:05 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images