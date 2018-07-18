Manny Machado Gives J.D Martinez NFSW Answer To Question About Trade Destination

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

Manny Machado has been on the trade block for the majority of the 2018 Major League Baseball season, and the Baltimore Orioles shortstop could be a member of another team Wednesday.

Reports surfaced early Tuesday that the Orioles “had a deal in place” to trade the All-Star shortstop with the Los Angeles Dodgers being the likely landing spot.

But Machado apparently hadn’t been told anything prior to Tuesday night’s Mid-Summer Classic in Washington D.C. Boston Red Sox star J.D. Martinez posted an Instagram live video with Machado and when he asked his friend where he was headed, the shortstop had a very NSFW answer.

“Manny, where are you headed,” Martinez asked.

Machado responded, “Shit man, (expletive) if I know.”

You can watch the video here or here if it has expired.

It certainly appears that Machado has played his last game as a member of the O’s. If he is headed to the Dodgers, he will give them a powerful bat to replace the injured Corey Seager and could help them capture their second straight National League title.