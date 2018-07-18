Manny Pacquiao Challenges Floyd Mayweather To Boxing Rematch

Will Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather subject the sports world to another “Fight of the Century?”

Pacquiao called out Mayweather on Saturday night during an interview with reporters, challenging the retired boxer to a rematch. Pacquiao and Mayweather in May 2015 fought a much-hyped but ultimately underwhelming bout, which Mayweather won by unanimous decision. Three-plus years later, Pacquiao publicly floated the idea of another mega-fight between boxing legends.

“Mayweather? If he decides to go back to boxing then that is the time we are going to call the shots,” Pacquiao said following his knockout win over Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. “I have the belt, so it’s up to him. If he wants to come back in boxing let’s do a second one.”

Mayweather and Pacquiao further enriched themselves in their first fight, with the former making over $220 million and the latter receiving over $100 million.

Mayweather, 41, originally retired from boxing in September 2015. He came out of retirement last summer to box UFC icon Conor McGregor in another superfight before hanging up his gloves again.

Pacquiao, 39, now is the WBA welterweight champion. He’s searching for his next opponent and also floated the idea of fighting Amir Khan the near future.

“Yes that’s a potential opponent; Amir Khan,” Pacquiao said. “There’s a lot of potential opponents there, like (Vasyl) Lomachenko, there are so many fighters that have potential to be my opponent next.”

But those potential Pacquiao opponents wouldn’t have the same pulling power as Mayweather, would they?

