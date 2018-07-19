Marcus Smart Hospitalized With Flu-Like Symptoms After Signing New Contract

Marcus Smart’s excitement over signing a brand-new contract with the Boston Celtics may have been too much to stomach.

The Celtics indefinitely postponed Smart’s 4 p.m. ET press conference Thursday, announcing the 24-year-old guard experienced “stomach flu-like symptoms” earlier in the afternoon. Smart was receiving IV fluids at New England Baptist Hospital as of 2:30 p.m. ET, according to the team.

Smart, who entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, inked a reported four-year, $52 million contract with Boston earlier Thursday. He seemed to be in high spirits at the team’s practice facility while putting pen to paper on the new deal, according to the team’s Snapchat story.

The longest-tenured Celtic’s sudden illness will somewhat damper the pomp and circumstance of his re-signing: Instead of a press conference, Smart instead will participate in a conference call with media “in the coming days” once he recovers.

