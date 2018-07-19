Marcus Smart’s Agent Weighs In On Guard’s New Contract With Celtics

Marcus Smart has signed a four-year, $52 million contract with the Boston Celtics, and it sounds like the hard-nosed guard couldn’t be happier.

Smart’s agent, Happy Walters, shared his client’s enthusiasm Thursday with the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy, while also calling the new deal “fair” for both sides.

Happy Walters, agent for Marcus Smart, on new deal: "He's thrilled, really happy. He loves it here in Boston. The contract is fair for him and the team." — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) July 19, 2018

Smart, who had been a restricted free agent, is coming off a season in which he averaged 10.2 points and 4.8 assists per game in 54 regular season contests. One could argue his value far exceeds those numbers, though, as Smart has earned a reputation as a gritty player with defensive versatility.

Because of the intangible nature of Smart’s impact, the 24-year-old’s free agency was fascinating, especially when it became apparent that very few teams had the salary cap space available to make him an enticing multiyear offer. But all’s well that ends well, and the new contract looks like a win-win for both Smart and the Celtics.

