Marshawn Lynch Offers Unique Insight Into Ending Of Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl

Marshawn Lynch would be a two-time Super Bowl champion if Pete Carroll had just given him the ball.

The veteran running back won a title with the Seattle Seahawk in Super Bowl XLVIII and the ‘Hawks looked primed to repeat during the waning minutes of Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots. The Seahawks were on the precipice of a game-winning touchdown when Carroll elected to throw the ball on the goal line instead of feeding Lynch who barely was stopped the play before.

Quarterback Russell Wilson’s pass was picked off by Malcolm Butler and the Patriots went on to win the fourth championship in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

The decision to throw the ball irked many players and might have contributed to the team’s implosion some years later.

Lynch was interviewed by Matt Barnes on “Uninterrupted” and was asked about Carroll’s decision to throw the ball and how he feels about it three years later. His answer was fascinating.

“What certain individuals were thinking at the time is just not the situation that we needed to be in,” Lynch said. “Like should I change it? I mean Russell (Wilson thinking) should I change the situation or can I get it handled?

“At the end of the day, I’m looking at it like, I’ve seen Russell do some (expletive) that hasn’t been done before. At the end of the day, I’m not too concerned about if some [expletive] can get done, because if it’s anybody that can make some magic happen, it’s this (expletive). Because I’ve seen him do it on my occasions before. But then I mean, you know, just the honest to God truth is, sometimes I think, ‘do you think you should have audibled?’

“At the end of the day, I’m not mad at him or who called the situation or the play. But I’m going to tell you like this, when that play was called, and I saw the expression on the other 10 guys face in there, all they eyes was like, if we was in the huddle like this, and I’m standing on this side and everybody got they head down, when they heard the call, even the receivers, all they (expletive) was like, and they looked right at me. And I’m looking like *claps* break. What y’all want me to do? What happened happened, and at that point, I can realistically say I’ve done everything in the game.

“To win a Super Bowl and a lose a Super Bowl in the fashion we did lose it in, it don’t get no better for a person. All it do is test your character, and in the face of adversity, it shows who the (expletive) you is.”

A measured take from Beastmode.

You can watch the full interview here. It comes with a NSFW warning for language.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images