Martellus Bennett Blasts President Trump For Attacking ‘Black Culture’

Whether you agree with him or not, you have to love Martellus Bennett’s candor.

The ever-opinionated retired NFL tight end never shies away from sharing his views on a given topic. So, when Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman asked Bennett about United States President Donald Trump’s incessant injection into the NFL national anthem debate, you knew Bennett would have a lot to say.

“It’s the easiest way for him to attack the culture of black people,” the former New England Patriot told Freeman. “He sees the black athlete as someone that black people look up to. So he thinks you can attack black culture by attacking black NFL players.

“Also, attacking black players helps him with his base.

“I think, too, maybe there’s no rhyme or reason. Maybe he’s just an a—–e.”

Make of that what you will. (Of course, this hardly is the first time Bennett has addressed Trump’s remarks about anthem protesting.)

Bennett retired in March after 10 seasons in the NFL. He was named to one Pro Bowl (2014) and was a member of the 2016 Patriots who, of course, beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images