Mavs’ Dirk Nowitzki To Set This NBA Record With Reported New Contract

Dirk Nowitzki will continue to scale heights with the only NBA team he has represented.

The Dallas Mavericks center agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the team, The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported Monday, citing two people with knowledge of the negotiations. Nowitzki will return to the Mavs for a record-setting 21st season and will pass Kobe Bryant as the NBA player with the longest consecutive tenure with one team.

Nowitzki, 40, is the sixth-highest scorer in NBA history and needs just 233 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain for fifth place. He was the NBA MVP in 2006-07 and was key to Dallas’ 2011 NBA championship.

Nowitzki reportedly told the Mavs he’s willing to play a reserve role in 2018-19 following the Mavs’ signing free-agent center DeAndre Jordan. Nevertheless, he’ll remain a face of the franchise in what’s likely to be his final NBA season.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images