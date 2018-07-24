Mitch Moreland Breaks Down Solo Home Run In Red Sox’s Win Over Orioles

Mitch Moreland wasn’t going to let a little rain stop him from making an impact Monday night.

The first baseman served as the Red Sox’s catalyst in their series opener at Camden Yards, as his solo home run in the top half of the second inning got Boston going in its 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

The round-tripper snapped a homer-less drought for Moreland, who hadn’t gone yard since June 24.

After the game, the 2018 All-Star caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to break down the at-bat. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports