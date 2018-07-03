Mitch Moreland Leaves Tuesday’s Game Vs. Nationals With Back Spasms

Photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mitch Moreland left Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals in just the third inning.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman was 1-for-1 on the night with a run scored before exiting the game with back spasms, per The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.

Moreland did lunge for an awkward throw from third baseman Rafael Devers in the second to get the out, but there’s been no official word on what caused him to suffer the spasms.

Steve Pearce took over for Moreland and first, and roped a double to left field in his first at-bat.