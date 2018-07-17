Mitch Moreland Reveals Which Players Have Best, Worst Style On Red Sox

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts have a lot in common.

But fashion is not among their similarities, apparently.

Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland was asked Monday during Major League Baseball All-Star Game media availability which of his teammates has the worst style and which has the best.

Moreland, knowing Betts was within an ear shot, covered his mouth and joked that Mookie has the worst style on the Red Sox.

“I’m going to go with Mookie as the worst, because it’s usually just like long clothes, which that might be the style now, I don’t know. I might be telling on myself,” Moreland said with a smile.

Bogaerts, on the other hand, received Moreland’s stamp of approval.

“As far as best style goes, there’s a few guys that do pretty good on our club,” Moreland said. “I always say Bogey has the best because he’s still wearing jean shorts and can pull it off.”

Betts and Bogaerts both are 25 years old and having excellent seasons for the Red Sox, who sit in first place in the American League East at the All-Star break. Not all wardrobes are created equal, though, and Moreland seems to favor his shortstop over his right fielder when it comes to looking good.