MLB All-Star Game Lineups: Red Sox’s Chris Sale (Again) Named AL Starter

Chris Sale is making this an annual tradition.
Sale on Monday was named the American League’s starting pitcher for the 2018 All-Star Game. This marks the third year in a row Sale will start for the AL, making the Boston Red Sox ace just the third pitcher in Major League Baseball history to start three consecutive All-Star Games.
Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals will start for the National League for the second straight year. He’ll have the luxury of pitching in front of his hometown fans, as this season’s Midsummer Classic will take place at Nationals Park in the nation’s capital.
AL manager A.J. Hinch and NL manager Dave Roberts also announced the rest of their starting lineups Monday ahead of Tuesday night’s All-Star showdown.
Should be a good one.
