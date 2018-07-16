MLB All-Star Game Lineups: Red Sox’s Chris Sale (Again) Named AL Starter

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Chris Sale is making this an annual tradition.

Sale on Monday was named the American League’s starting pitcher for the 2018 All-Star Game. This marks the third year in a row Sale will start for the AL, making the Boston Red Sox ace just the third pitcher in Major League Baseball history to start three consecutive All-Star Games.

Chris Sale will be the 1st pitcher ever to start multiple All-Star Games as a member of the Red Sox. He will become only the 3rd pitcher ever to start the ASG in 3 consecutive years—the only pitchers to do that are Lefty Gomez (1933-35) and Robin Roberts (1953-55). — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) July 16, 2018

Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals will start for the National League for the second straight year. He’ll have the luxury of pitching in front of his hometown fans, as this season’s Midsummer Classic will take place at Nationals Park in the nation’s capital.

For the second straight year, your starters for the #AllStarGame presented by @Mastercard are Chris Sale and @Max_Scherzer. pic.twitter.com/7h46KXkwHt — MLB (@MLB) July 16, 2018

AL manager A.J. Hinch and NL manager Dave Roberts also announced the rest of their starting lineups Monday ahead of Tuesday night’s All-Star showdown.

AL All-Star lineup for Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/d8nKKAtxn5 — paul hoynes (@hoynsie) July 16, 2018

NL All-Star lineup for Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/sU3ChspTPR — paul hoynes (@hoynsie) July 16, 2018

Should be a good one.