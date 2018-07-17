MLB All-Star Game Odds: American League Narrow Betting Favorite Over National League

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

The American League will be vying for a sixth straight All-Star Game victory when they hit the field Tuesday to take on their National League rivals in this year’s contest as narrow -130 favorites on the Major League Baseball All-Star Game odds at sportsbooks, monitored by OddsShark.com.

The AL needed 10 innings to eke out a 2-1 victory as -105 underdogs at the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami, and now is unbeaten at the past four Midsummer Classics held at NL parks going into the 89th MLB All-Star Game at Nationals Park in Washington.

Last year’s nail-biter marked the second time in the past decade, and the 13th time since 1950, that extra innings were needed to settle matters at the All-Star Game. However, it has been 51 years since the Midsummer Classic went into extra innings in consecutive years, fueling strong -1200 odds of this year’s contest finishing inside nine innings.

MLB bettors may be in for another All-Star pitching duel following Monday’s announcement that this year’s contest will feature the same starting pitchers as a year ago, with Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale taking the mound for the AL for a third straight year, while Nationals hurler Max Scherzer makes his third career start at the event.

Sale has been outstanding during his second season with the Red Sox. The 29-year-old has compiled a 10-4 win-loss record through the first half of the campaign, and has surrendered just one earned run in 27 innings over his past four starts, lifting him atop the AL with a 2.23 ERA and making him a +375 wager to on the odds to win the AL Cy Young Award.

Scherzer takes a 12-5 record into the All-Star Break and also leads the NL with 182 strikeouts, making him a massive -600 favorite on the NL Cy Young Award odds.

The AL’s narrow victory at last year’s All-Star Game continued the stingy play that has been the hallmark of their current five-game win streak, as the Junior Circuit has held the NL to just 1.8 runs per game in their five recent wins.

The NL’s recent low-scoring ways have had an effect on MLB All-Star Game totals betting. Unlike regular-season contests, which regularly feature run totals in excess of 9.0, the run total for Tuesday is set at 7.0. However, the OVER gets the nod as -125 chalk, defying a trend during which the run total has gone UNDER 7.0 on eight occasions in the past 12 years.