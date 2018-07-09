MLB All-Star Game Rosters: Andrew Benintendi Among Final Vote Candidates

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox, at present, will be sending five players to the 2018 MLB All-Star Game. But if Red Sox nation stands tall, Boston could send a sixth.

Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Mitch Moreland, Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel already have punched their tickets to this year’s Mid-Summer Classic in Washington D.C. And if Andrew Benintendi wins the final vote, the young outfielder will be joining his Sox teammates in the nation’s capital.

Here are the candidates from each league:

American League

Andrew Benintendi, OF, Boston Red Sox

Andrelton Simmons, SS, Los Angels Angels

Eddie Rosario, OF, Minnesota Twins

Giancarlo Stanton, OF, New York Yankees

Jean Segura, SS, Seattle Mariners

National League

Max Muncy, 1B/3B, Los Angeles Dodgers

Jesus Aguilar, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers

Matt Carpenter, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals

Brandon Belt, 1B, San Francisco Giants

Trea Turner, SS, Washington Nationals.

Fans can vote on MLB.com from now until July 11 at 4 p.m. ET.