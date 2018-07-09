MLB All-Star Game Rosters: Andrew Benintendi Among Final Vote Candidates

The Boston Red Sox, at present, will be sending five players to the 2018 MLB All-Star Game. But if Red Sox nation stands tall, Boston could send a sixth.
Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Mitch Moreland, Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel already have punched their tickets to this year’s Mid-Summer Classic in Washington D.C. And if Andrew Benintendi wins the final vote, the young outfielder will be joining his Sox teammates in the nation’s capital.
Here are the candidates from each league:
American League
Andrew Benintendi, OF, Boston Red Sox
Andrelton Simmons, SS, Los Angels Angels
Eddie Rosario, OF, Minnesota Twins
Giancarlo Stanton, OF, New York Yankees
Jean Segura, SS, Seattle Mariners
National League
Max Muncy, 1B/3B, Los Angeles Dodgers
Jesus Aguilar, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers
Matt Carpenter, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals
Brandon Belt, 1B, San Francisco Giants
Trea Turner, SS, Washington Nationals.
Fans can vote on MLB.com from now until July 11 at 4 p.m. ET.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP