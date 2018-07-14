MLB Asks For Twitter Follow From Celtics Star Jayson Tatum, Gets It In Hilarious Way

If you haven’t heard, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum asked LeBron James for a follow on Twitter back in 2012, when he was just 14 years old.

Tatum had met James through his godfather and former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Larry Hughes.

After going toe-to-toe against James in the Eastern Conference finals this past season, James followed Tatum on Instagram (he’s still waiting for that Twitter follow from James, though).

Tatum was back in his hometown of St. Louis on Friday night and threw out the first pitch before the Cardinals took on the Cincinnati Reds. Afterwards, Major League Baseball’s official Twitter account asked Tatum for a follow back, and they worded it the same way Tatum worded his tweet to James in 2012.

That’s awesome.

The Cardinals seemed pretty pumped to have Tatum throw out the first pitch.

Since Jayson Tatum arrived at the ballpark, no one has challenged us to a game of one-on-one. Coincidence? We think not! pic.twitter.com/pp9yxCHvnt — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 14, 2018

The fun ended for the Cardinals after Tatum’s toss, as the Reds won 9-1 to drop St. Louis 6.5 games behind first place in the National League Central.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images